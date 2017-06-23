'Outlander' Season 3 News: Caitriona Balfe Talks On-Set Injury; More Story Details Revealed

Caitriona Balfe recently revealed that she sustained minor injuries while shooting scenes for "Outlander" season 3.

StarzA promotional still showing Tobias Menzies as Black Jack Randall and Sam Heughan as Jamie in "Outlander" season 3

Production for the historical Starz drama is now in its final stages, and it's only a matter of time before "Outlander" debuts its third season. Balfe, who plays Claire on the series, took to Twitter to share that the bridge of her nose was bruised during filming. The actress still tried to lighten the situation by jokingly blaming her on-screen husband, Sam Heughan.

"Real reason they leave stunts until the last day..incase @SamHeughan steers you into a log," she wrote in the caption. Balfe did not reveal which scene they were filming at the time, but the photo shows a pool on set. The actors were likely shooting a water scene when Balfe's accident took place.

Season 3 picks up exactly where the series left off last year. Claire came back to her present life in 1948, still pregnant with her and Jamie's child. Meanwhile, Jamie is struggling in the 18th century after losing the love of his life. The star-crossed lovers are bound to reunite soon, which means questions about their anticipated reunion will be resolved.

Although a happy reunion is bound to happen, fans can also expect some painful moments in the story. Executive Producer Ronald Moore recently caught up with TV Guide and he discussed the changes that will happen this season.

"The way we've structured the season allows you to experience both [Jamie and Claire's lives] at the same time," Moore hinted. This means fans can expect episodes to shift timelines — giving fans a glimpse of Jamie and Claire's struggles while living apart from each other.

"Outlander" season 3 is expected to premiere later this year on Starz.