'Outlander' Season 3 News: Caitriona Balfe Teases Jamie and Claire's Anticipated Reunion

(Photo: Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz) "Outlander" season 3 premieres on Sept. 10.

One of the most-awaited scenes in "Outlander" season 3 is Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire's (Caitriona Balfe) reunion, similar to what happened in Diana Gabaldon's novel. With only a few days before the show returns, Balfe recently offered teasers on the next installment.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the 37-year-old actress revealed that Jamie and Claire's print shop reunion will show a different side of the characters. "We've seen the blossom of first love. We've seen when they've had an awful lot of stress on that relationship," she explained. "And now, it's going to be a different type of reunion. I think that people are invested because they believe in this love that Jamie and Claire have and you're definitely going to see that."

Additionally, Balfe promised there will be more romantic scenes featuring the two lead characters this season. Unfortunately, viewers have yet to see which episode the reunion will be in.

Season 2 wrapped up with Claire heading back to the 20th century through the magical stones. Even though she wants to stay with Jamie, she decided to leave for the safety of her unborn child. Jamie was initially the one who insisted that Claire should go home. However, he did not expect to live long enough to actually face life without the woman he loves the most.

Recent trailers for season 3 have already established that "Outlander" returns with Claire living her life in the 20th century while she raises her daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), with Frank (Tobias Menzies). Meanwhile, Jamie remains in the 18th century as he faces new challenges on his own. He seems to be in serious trouble, as he is shown coming home — only to find out that the authorities are arresting him.

The third season of "Outlander" premieres Sunday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz.