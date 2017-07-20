'Outlander' Season 3 News Update: Claire Loses Hope in Finding Jamie; Premiere Date Revealed

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz 'Outlander' season 3 premieres on Sept. 10.

In the latest updates about the third season of "Outlander," Starz network has finally revealed a premiere date while newly-released teasers suggest that Claire (Caitriona Balfe) is losing hope in finding Jamie (Sam Heughan) again.

Starz recently revealed that "Outlander" season 3's first episode will air on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 9 p.m. EDT.

ELLE added that the third season will feature 13 episodes based on Diana Gabaldon's book called "Voyager" - the third installment of the "Outlander" literary saga.

Starz has also unveiled the official poster for season 3 which showed enough details for fans to expect a heartbreaking season.

In the photo, Jamie and Claire can be seen distraught and separated by time and are on either side of the standing stone. Claire is obviously living in her original timeline around the 1960s, while Jamie is trapped in the 1700s.

As fans already know, the season will start with a pregnant Claire. She carries her daughter with Jamie, but the child will obviously be born knowing Frank (Tobias Menzies) as her father.

Meanwhile, in the newest trailer for "Outlander" season 3, fans can also see a heartbroken Claire, who is sounding like she has already given up on finding her way back to Jamie.

In the video teaser, Claire was seen walking amid a thick fog. She then said: "I had been on an impossible journey. You can come back to your life, but it's never the same. Maybe it was enough to have gone once."

While Claire adjusted to her life in her original era, Jamie went to the battle of Culloden where he faced Black Jack Randall.

Showrunner Ronald D. Moore told ELLE: "We're going to reset the story and the characters at the start of the season, giving the audience a window into what happened to Jamie at the battle of Culloden, as well as what happened to Claire in the twentieth century."