'Outlander' Season 3 Plot News, Air Date: New Installment to See a Change in Jamie

"Outlander" season 3 premieres on Sept. 10.

The upcoming season of "Outlander" has got many fans excited, and it looks like they will see some of Jamie's more unfamiliar sides.

It can be recalled that season 2 ended with Jamie and Claire separated by time. While speaking at Entertainment Weekly's A-List event, Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie, revealed that his character will learn more about himself in the upcoming installment.

"This season has been very different and it's been amazing to discover who Jamie was or is without Claire," Heughan said.

The Scottish actor talked about Jamie's change a bit further when he spoke to USA TODAY. "He really changes his personality this season, becomes many different people," he said.

Fans have definitely got a lot to be excited about, as Heughan also teased that the next cycle is "an epic season, I think it's our best yet."

"The title is voyager and its definitely that," the actor continued. "The journey picks up from end of Season 2, Jamie sends Claire back from the stones, and goes off to the Battle of Culloden, essentially to die. History says that Culloden was a great defeat."

There is not a lot of waiting left to do. As previously reported, the time-traveling series based on Diana Gabaldon's books is set to return this Sunday. The key art released earlier this year teased some heartbreaking moments in store for viewers, as it showed Heughan's Jamie and Caitriona Balfe's Claire on opposite sides of the standing stone that initially brought them together.

As fans know from season 2, Jamie sent a pregnant Claire back to her time in the future to avoid getting killed in the Battle of Culloden. Claire will reunite with her husband Frank (Tobias Menzies) and raise her daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton), whose real father is actually Jamie.

"Outlander" season 3 is set to premiere on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz.