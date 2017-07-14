'Outlander' Season 3 Premiere Date: Starz Announces September Return, Reveals New Key Art

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz 'Outlander' season 3 premiere on Sept. 10.

After months of anticipation, Starz has finally announced a premiere date for the upcoming third season of "Outlander." The bad news is, there are still a couple of months of waiting to go before the show returns on Sept. 10.

In addition to the premiere date, Starz also revealed the key art for the new season. The heartbreaking image featured Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, in character as Claire and Jamie, respectively, on opposite sides of the standing stone in Scotland. As fans know, Claire visited the same standing stone that transported her to Jamie's time two seasons ago.

The two lovers are separated by centuries and have gone on to live their lives apart. Stills from the new season also gave fans a glimpse at what this may look like.

The first photo sees Jamie battling against Randall (Tobias Menzies), with soldiers behind them in a war. Meanwhile, in the future, Claire looks to be celebrating something with her husband, Frank, a descendant of Randall's who is played by the same actor.

Fans already know that Brianna's (Sophie Skelton) real father is Jamie. He sent Claire back to her own time to keep her and their child safe. But one photo sees Claire giving birth to Brianna with Frank by her side.

The third season is based on Diana Gabaldon's third book in the "Outlander" series, "Voyager." And because the novel contains so much content, executive producer Maril Davis previously revealed that not everything was incorporated into the season.

However, fans can look forward to more intimate scenes after many complained about not having enough in season 2.

"There will be some other sex going on," Balfe told Vanity Fair in November. "I think the reunion and everything that's going to happen once Jamie and Claire see each other, I think it's really special. Maybe [fans will] have to wait a little bit, but I don't think the sex going to be as scarce as last season, shall we say?"

"Outlander" season 3 will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 10.