'Outlander' Season 3 Release Date, Plot Spoilers: Jamie and Claire Are Worlds and Centuries Apart

The latest trailer for "Outlander" season 3 shows a devastated Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) as he lives in a completely different century from where Claire Fraser/Randall (Caitriona Balfe) is.

StarzA promotional still from "Outlander" season 3

The trailer opens with Jamie saying goodbye to Claire. He then appears to be in the middle of a medieval war while Claire is apparently in a more later century judging from her clothes. Her hairstyle even resembles the one that the late Jackie Kennedy is known for.

In some parts of the trailer, Claire and Frank (Tobias Menzies) even look to be attending the graduation of their grown-up daughter. However, there are some parts of the video teaser where Claire is still obviously missing something and that could not be anyone else but Jamie.

In the latter part of the video, fans can see a confused and devastated Jamie shouting Claire's name. In the background, his voice promises to find his wife from another era.

According to a season 3 synopsis shared by Vanity Fair, Claire still longs to return to the time where Jamie is. Her sudden reappearance in her actual time will also cause some complications in her marriage to Frank especially with the fact that she is now pregnant.

While Jamie and Claire continue to hope to be reunited, it is still a question of how the different times and worlds will change them.

Entertainment Weekly recently shared that the production team of "Outlander" has finally obtained the puppies to play the hybrid wolf named Rollo in the series. Rollo will not appear until season 4, and season 3 is still in its filming stage, but they needed to start early in terms of training the Northern Inuits.

A Starz spokesman also teased about the wolf's role in the entire story, saying, "The dog will play a key part in the adventure that lies ahead." The TV network representative also described Rollo as having a "penchant for getting into trouble, often sticking his large, wet nose into places it doesn't belong."

"Outlander" season 3 airs in September this year.