'Outlander' Season 3 Spoilers: Another Look at Lord John Grey as Early Screenings Announced

(Photo: Starz) A promotional still showing Tobias Menzies as Black Jack Randall and Sam Heughan as Jamie in "Outlander" season 3.

With only less than a month of waiting for the premiere of "Outlander" season 3, Starz helps fans survive the rest of droughtlander with promotional stills and set photos.

The network recently treated fans with another look at David Berry as Lord John Grey during the filming of the Battle of Culloden, which will serve as the season opener.

Lord John Grey is an important character in "Outlander" season 3 and he will factor greatly into the journey of Jamie (Sam Heughan) as he tries to reconcile with the idea of not having Claire (Caitriona Balfe) by his side.

@MrDavidBerry is our favorite redcoat. #Outlander #BTS #STARZ A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Aug 11, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

As fans know, the two have already met years prior, when he was only 16. Now, all grown up and a man of power, Lord John Grey will be almost unrecognizable to Jamie.

Fans are excited about Berry's entrance in "Outlander" season 3. The character he plays is quite a fan favorite to readers of Diana Gabaldon's books. In fact, she developed another book series focusing on his adventures.

Apart from this image, "Outlander" season 3 stills were also released by Starz, giving fans a better look at the bleak contrast of Jamie and Claire's lives in their respective timelines.

One image shows a bearded scruffy-looking Jamie adjusting his aim with his bow and arrow. Two more features him bloodied up during the war. The last image is that of Jamie and Frank (Tobias Menzies).

New #Outlander Season 3 Promo Stills via Starz! pic.twitter.com/sDxsb3p0ah — Outlander Italy (@OutlanderItaly) August 7, 2017

Meanwhile, Starz is giving those who cannot bear the droughtlander any longer a chance to watch the premiere of "Outlander" season 3 early. Fans can take part in an advanced screening of the episode on Sept. 5 in Los Angeles. Apart from the treat of viewing the premiere five days early, there will be fun activities that they can take part during the event. Details can be found in the official invitation shared by Starz:

Join us on September 5 at @TheGroveLA for a verra special #Outlander day, featuring advanced screenings and activities! pic.twitter.com/rhqiafmF4j — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) August 14, 2017

"Outlander" season 3 premieres Sept. 10 on Starz.