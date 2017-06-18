'Outlander' Season 3 Spoilers: Can Frank Outlive the Third Installment?

While the show's story mainly centers around the protagonists and on-screen lovers Claire Beauchamp Randall/Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie MacKenzie Fraser (Sam Heughan), Frank, aka Jonathan "Black Jack" Randall (Tobias Menzies), undeniably plays a key role. And there are recent hints he might outlive season 3.

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starzPromotional image for Starz's "Outlander"

In the early parts of the show, Claire was first married to Frank. In fact, the first season started with them going on a second honeymoon shortly after the world war where they both served as medical staff and soldier, respectively.

Everything went awry when Claire met Jamie and learned they shared the ability to travel through time. While the connection between the two characters is undeniable, there will always be something that makes it hard for Claire to just leave Frank behind.

The show is based on the same title novel series by Diana Gabaldon with the first installment published in 1991. Then in the third book titled "Voyager," Frank died, which is why fans speculate he will suffer the same fate in the third season of the show.

However, recently, the executive producers of "Outlander" hinted that Frank, indeed, is an important part of Claire and the entire story. The fact is, now more than ever, she needs Frank especially when she goes back in time pregnant with Jamie's child — the man she thought had died for 20 years.

Executive producer Ron Moore told TV Guide: "When she returns to the 20th century, Frank raises Brianna. Again, he's a very important figure in the story. He is the father figure that Brianna knew as opposed to Jamie. Claire spent 20 years with him before he died. We needed to bring that part of the story forward to really understand how all these things work."

Brianna Randall is portrayed by actress Sophie Skelton.

Moore added that the TV adaptation of "Outlander" is still in the part where Claire's story and character need to be understood more and Frank around is an important element to that.

"She's found the love of her life in Jamie Fraser, but there's still this man that has this hold on her so she feels like she needs to go back. That to me says that's a really strong character and an important character. To understand Claire, you need to understand the nature of that relationship with Frank," Moore further explained.

"Outlander" season 3 premieres in September.