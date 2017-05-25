'Outlander' Season 3 Spoilers: Cast Members Tease 'Bigger, Bolder' Comeback, 'Tough' Reunion

"Outlander" season 3 is making fans endure a much longer "droughtlander," but the show has a good reason for holding off its return a little longer.

(Photo: Starz)A new still from "Outlander" season 3.

David Berry, who will play the role of Lord John Grey in the upcoming season, teased in a recent event what to expect when the show returns later this year.

He was careful not to reveal too much, but Berry promised that "Outlander" season 3 will be "bigger" and "bolder" than the previous seasons, as quoted by IB Times.

Interestingly, the new season is actually shorter than the first one, according to actress Caitriona Balfe, who stars as Claire in the series.

She revealed this in a recent Twitter question-and-answer (Q&A) session with fans about "Outlander" season 3. This is no surprise since it is taking a lot longer to finish the production, which led to the delay in the first place.

Part of the reason the filming is taking longer than usual is because much of the adventure of the characters will take them to the seas, including Claire herself and Jamie (Sam Heughan).

Balfe also teased more about "Outlander" season 3 in a recent conference, apologizing once more about the longer hiatus the show is taking.

"I think this season is going to be really interesting and it's going to be so new again. I mean, I think we do that every season; we sort of flip it on its head," she teased of the show's comeback as per Daily Record.

"Last season, we went to Paris and it was something totally different. This season, we start off with a little bit of a separate storyline, which is really fun for us. We're hoping the fans will be as happy," the star went on to say.

"Outlander" season 3 will begin for Claire with a reunion with her first husband Frank (Tobias Menzies) and as fans would expect, it will not be a nice experience for her.

Balfe teased that it is "very tough for her, because this is a man who really didn't do anything wrong." Now that Jamie has Claire's heart, it will be tough for her to break Frank's.

"Outlander" season 3 will premiere in September on Starz.