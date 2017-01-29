'Outlander' Season 3 Spoilers: Diana Gabaldon Provides Update on Filming as Cast and Crew Prepare for Production in Dunure

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The cast and crew of "Outlander" season 3 have been hard at work filming new episodes for the season and it appears that the team has made quite a progress.

StarzCaitrona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie in "Outlander"

Author Diana Gabaldon, whose bestselling "Outlander" book series inspired the award-winning time-travel drama, provided an update on Twitter on the production of the new season.

"It's really good! The first five episodes are complete (not post-production, but most shooting done), and terrific," the novelist said of the "Outlander" season 3 filming in reply to a fan.

Another fan asked her if she is "more relaxed" about what she has seen so far in the new season. Gabaldon said that "Voyager," the third book where "Outlander" season 3 is based, is "much more straight-forward story than DRAGONFLY— easier to adapt."

She was referring to "Dragonfly in Amber," the second book where the second season of the drama was adapted. That being said, it looks like "Outlander" season 3 will be much more source-accurate.

Production is set to move to Dunure, Ayrshire with the massive sets already built there in time for the filming, which should begin as early as this week.

The set for the new season of Outlander is being built in Dunure. It's understood filming begins next week. pic.twitter.com/8EPZXzxlUl — WestFMNews (@WestFMNews) January 25, 2017

TV Show #Outlander filming in #Dunure Ayrshire. Some fantastic pictures posted on their FB page https://t.co/hJRYxby7DH pic.twitter.com/hBaSu4H6S2 — Wee House Company (@WeeHouseCo) January 26, 2017

On the other hand, executive producer Matthew B. Roberts continue to tease fans with morsels of details on what's to come in "Outlander" season 3.

He knows very well the importance of translating the beloved source material for the small screen in such a way that fans of Gabaldon's books will be pleased about.

Roberts has reiterated how he makes this his priority, and it turns out he has some more in store for readers of the "Outlander" books.

On Twitter, he advised fans to watch out for "a few well-placed nuggets sprinkled throughout the episodes." Describing this as a "treasure hunt," the EP said that these will be in the form of both visual and verbal references.

"Outlander" season 3 is expected to premiere this spring.