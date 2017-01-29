'Outlander' Season 3 Spoilers: Diana Gabaldon Provides Update on Filming as Cast and Crew Prepare for Production in Dunure

Share

By Janna Dela Cruz , Christian Post Contributor

The cast and crew of "Outlander" season 3 have been hard at work filming new episodes for the season and it appears that the team has made quite a progress.

StarzCaitrona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie in "Outlander"

Author Diana Gabaldon, whose bestselling "Outlander" book series inspired the award-winning time-travel drama, provided an update on Twitter on the production of the new season.

"It's really good! The first five episodes are complete (not post-production, but most shooting done), and terrific," the novelist said of the "Outlander" season 3 filming in reply to a fan.

Another fan asked her if she is "more relaxed" about what she has seen so far in the new season. Gabaldon said that "Voyager," the third book where "Outlander" season 3 is based, is "much more straight-forward story than DRAGONFLY— easier to adapt."

She was referring to "Dragonfly in Amber," the second book where the second season of the drama was adapted. That being said, it looks like "Outlander" season 3 will be much more source-accurate.

Production is set to move to Dunure, Ayrshire with the massive sets already built there in time for the filming, which should begin as early as this week.

On the other hand, executive producer Matthew B. Roberts continue to tease fans with morsels of details on what's to come in "Outlander" season 3.

He knows very well the importance of translating the beloved source material for the small screen in such a way that fans of Gabaldon's books will be pleased about.

Roberts has reiterated how he makes this his priority, and it turns out he has some more in store for readers of the "Outlander" books.

On Twitter, he advised fans to watch out for "a few well-placed nuggets sprinkled throughout the episodes." Describing this as a "treasure hunt," the EP said that these will be in the form of both visual and verbal references.

"Outlander" season 3 is expected to premiere this spring.

Share

Most Popular
  • Morgan Freeman Visits Pentecostal Church to Witness the Act of 'Heaven on Earth,' Speaking in Tongues
  • Eddie Long Funeral: Thousands Celebrate Life of New Birth Pastor (Video)
  • Chrissy Teigen Says Jesus Is Not a Part of Her Life
  • Pastor Caught in Bed With Parishioner's Wife Won't Resign Because God Has Already Forgiven Him
  • Eddie Long's Family Defends Him as Man Who Loved Unconditionally, Says Church Will Go On
other headlines