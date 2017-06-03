'Outlander' Season 3 Spoilers: Diana Gabaldon Reveals New Details About Season 3

After the cast confirmed that the filming for "Outlander" season 3 is almost complete, author Diana Gabaldon dropped more hints about what fans can look forward to in the upcoming season.

In an interview with Radio Times, the author of the book saga with the same title revealed that most of the episodes of the upcoming third season of the TV series stayed close to the events that were mentioned in her book.

"There are things that Claire (Caitriona Balfe) told her daughter in flashback that we now see more or less in real life. They have expanded some of those," the author stated.

Gabaldon revealed that the producers of the show also featured several twists in the story, which could provide an answer to one of the novels' biggest mysteries.

"There has always been the question in the books as to whether Frank (Tobias Menzies) was or was not unfaithful to Claire during their marriage and I've always left it ambiguous," Gabaldon said. "People make up their own minds, generally on the basis of whether they like Frank or not."

Gabaldon also teased one of the upcoming scenes in season 3, where actor Sam Heughan had to throw up since his character, Jamie Fraser, had motion sickness. The author recalled that Heughan looked worried when he was holding the script, and told her that he was really going to be sick.

"Sam said, 'They've given me egg whites tinted green with the most disgusting vanilla essence in it. And I have to hold it in my mouth until it's time to throw up,'" Gabaldon recalled in an interview with The Scottish Sun. "Of course, they shot the scene over and over again and at about the sixth time, Sam looked at the glass of egg whites before saying, 'F**k my life.' So acting is not all glamorous."

Meanwhile, Heughan previously gave an update for season 3 on Twitter.

Thank you to this wonderful group of fans AND in fact all our supportive fan groups. Season 3 is almost finished! More to come! https://t.co/hJ7auuD2Qz — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) May 29, 2017

According to previous reports, Starz announced that the cast and crew of "Outlander" will be filming the show's upcoming installment in South Africa until June. This means that they only have a few weeks left until the final scenes are shot.

Starz is slated to air the premiere episode of "Outlander" season 3 this fall.