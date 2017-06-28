'Outlander' Season 3 Spoilers: Jamie Faints After Realizing Claire Is Back

While "Outlander" season 3 is not expected to arrive earlier than fall this year, many are already anticipating the historical fiction drama's print shop scene, which will serve as the venue for Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire's (Caitriona Balfe) reunion after 20 years of separation.

StarzMany fans are looking forward to the prints shop scene of "Outlander" season 3 as the reunion of Jamie and Claire happens there.

As "Outlander" is based on the series of novels by Diana Gabaldon, many are already aware of how its story will pan out. However, among the many things that "Outlander" season 3 will offer, there is no denying that the print shop scene is one of the most anticipated.

According to reports, the scene in reference will be faithful to its book counterpart, Gabaldon's third book in the series, "Voyager." Reportedly, the particular scene will feature Claire going back to 1766 as she wakes up under the rowan tree below the rocks. From there, she heads to the print shop owned by A. Malcolm, where Jamie works.

Upon entering the shop, Claire finds Jamie with his back facing the door. As he does not see who entered the shop, he thinks it is Geordie, his co-worker and calls him out. However, as Claire replies and introduces herself, Jamie turns and stares at the woman of his life.

For Claire, nothing much has changed about Jamie despite their 20-year separation. If there is one change she notices in him, it is the change in his nose. As she reaches out to touch Jamie's nose, it is the point when Jamie is convinced that what he sees is real, which causes him to lose his consciousness.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Vanity Fair last year, Balfe acknowledged the fact that "Outlander" season 2 did not feature a good number of steamy scenes as compared to its first season. However, according to the actress, the upcoming season 3 of "Outlander" will make up for the lack of what some fans have been clamoring for, and that more steamy scenes may be featured once Claire and Jamie reunite at the print shop.

"I think the reunion and everything that's going to happen once Jamie and Claire see each other, I think it's really special. Maybe (fans will) have to wait a little bit, but I don't think the sex is going to be as scarce as last season, shall we say?" Balfe told Vanity Fair.

"Outlander" returns to Starz for its season 3 this September.