'Outlander' Season 3 Spoilers: New Stills Tease Claire Happy With Frank?

Starz knows the pain of fans while waiting for "Outlander" season 3 so the network released a couple of new stills from the new season of the time travel drama to get them by.

(Photo: Starz)A new still from "Outlander" season 3.

The images give a glimpse of the life of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) separated from each other by time. The former is still in 1700, now a survivor of the bloody battle of Culloden, as seen in the new image embedded above.

As for the latter, the "Outlander" season 3 image via TV Guide shows Claire in the 1960s attending some sort of event with Frank (Tobias Menzies). Both were beaming and clapping.

It would appear that the couple's marriage is going strong despite the fact that Claire came back pregnant with Jamie's child and also the heartbreak that she is going through having been separated from her one true love.

It seems that things are going well between the two when fans check back in on them in "Outlander" season 3 and that they have worked this problem out.

These images are just a taste of what Starz has to offer. Tomorrow, April 16, the network will release the first teaser for the highly anticipated new season of the hit drama.

The cast and crew of the series have been hard at work filming "Outlander" and are now in the final leg of the production, which focuses on the seafaring adventures.

They are currently in South Africa for these scenes, which come straight from "Voyager," the third book in Diana Gabaldon's bestselling series from which the show was inspired.

The star-crossed lovers may be far away from each other now, but Jamie and Claire will soon find their way to each other, but not before they face challenges of their own.

There will be new characters to meet in "Outlander" season 3, mostly on Jamie's side of the tale. Those who read the books will certainly be familiar with the new faces.

"Outlander" season 3 will premiere this September.