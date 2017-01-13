'Outlander' Season 3 Spoilers, News: Caitriona Balfe Teases Claire-Jamie Reunion

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The upcoming season of "Outlander" will leave fans in a highly emotional state as Caitriona Balfe teased on what viewers should expect from the highly anticipated reunion between her character and Jamie.

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries'Outlander' season 3 arrives sometime 2017 and will see the reunion of Jamie and Claire after 20 years.

As a refresher, Jamie (Sam Heughan) sent Claire (Balfe) off to the future before the Battle of Culloden started. Jamie was left to fight while Claire was tasked with protecting herself and the life within her.

Speaking with The Wrap, Balfe teased that fans will see a lot of how Jamie's life has been after the Battle of Culloden. "In the beginning, when we come back this season, I think everyone knows at this point the stories are quite separate," Balfe remarked, adding that fans will get to see some of Frank (Tobias Menzies) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton).

Brianna will grow up knowing Frank as the dad who raised her, but it was revealed last year that she will travel to the past to meet her biological father, Jamie. It appears to be seen how the two will react when they finally meet in "Outlander" season 3.

Aside from the father-and-daughter reunion, fans are also ecstatic to see the first meeting between Claire and Jamie following 20 years of separation. Balfe said that fans will see some scenes of Claire as a doctor, and while it appears that she has already settled in the future, she may still be haunted by the fact that she left Jamie alone 20 years ago.

On the other hand, fans shouldn't be worried about the star-crossed lovers as Diana Gabaldon's book, "Voyager," has already stated that they will reunite. Balfe also confirmed that the highly anticipated reunion will happen in "Outlander" season 3.

"Of course, there will be a reunion. Which I think is really beautiful and it's been filmed really beautiful. It's very interesting, it's like, how do two people come together after not seeing each other for 20 years...?" Balfe told The Wrap.

Fans will know the answer to that question when "Outlander" season 3 arrives on Starz sometime this year.