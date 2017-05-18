'Outlander' Season 3 Spoilers, News: Sam Heughan Felt Sick Filming Seasickness Scenes

When Starz's adaptation of Diana Gabaldon's historical time-travel series "Outlander" returns with an all-new season, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will be doing a lot of traveling. Jamie will not be too fond of being at sea, and Heughan was not too happy filming those seasickness scenes.

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz "Outlander" returns in September.

When Gabaldon visited the set in South Africa, she saw how utterly displeased Heughan was with the scenes. In an interview with the Scottish Sun, she shares the details.

"He was standing there with a page of script in his hand looking more than disheveled, and he said to me he thought he really was going to be sick," Gabaldon reveals to the publication. "Sam said, 'They've given me egg whites tinted green with the most disgusting vanilla essence in it. And I have to hold it in my mouth until it's time to throw up.'"

Claire will keep a close eye on her sick husband throughout their Journey to Jamaica. Fortunately for the pair, they will come across a new character named Mr. Willoughby, who is well-versed in Chinese medical practices, and who will treat Jamie's seasickness.

As previously reported, the third season of the show will stay close to Gabaldon's novels. Jamie will be in the 16th century, facing the repercussions of war when Claire gives birth to his child in 1948.

The upcoming season will reintroduce a few characters and will welcome new ones. Lord John Grey (David Berry) and Fergus (Cesar Domboy) belong to the former. This season, viewers will meet these charactersr' grown-up versions. New to the group this season are Joe Abernathy (Wil Johnson) and Mr. Willoughby (Gary Young).

"Outlander" season 3 is slated to premiere in September. Starz has yet to reveal the schedule of the upcoming installment. More updates should arrive in the following weeks.