'Outlander' Season 3 Spoilers: Show to Offer an Extra Perspective on Reunion Scene

(Photo: Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz) Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe on the set of "Outlander season 3.

At this point, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire's (Caitriona Balfe) reunion in "Outlander" season 3 is not a secret and is in fact the most anticipated moment this season.

Fans of the books by bestselling author Diana Gabaldon, which inspired the hit series, hope that the show will do justice to this remarkable moment in the novel "Voyager."

This is what "Outlander" executive producer Matthew B. Roberts has promised time and again with fans both excited and worried about how it will all turn out in "Outlander" season 3. However, he did reveal in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that fans will actually get more that what was in the source material.

Since fans of the book series already know the nitty-gritty of it all, Roberts and his team wanted to still surprise fans when they see this big "Outlander" season 3 moment.

It's not just Claire's story. It's Jamie and Claire's story. So, we wanted to show both perspectives. In the book, you get it from Claire's view. She comes in the print shop. It's really kind of told from her POV. I wanted to give Jamie's POV of the same moment. I wanted to also give the fans the moment twice. They've been waiting for it for a long time! So, rather give it to them one time, you give them something they don't exactly expect.

"Outlander" season 3 will begin with the star-crossed lovers separated by time and space. Claire has come back to her husband Frank (Tobias Menzies). Jamie will be busy trying to survive the Battle of Culloden.

Fans will not wait that long before they could watch the two return to each other's arms although the writers made sure they knew the kinds of life Jamie and Claire lead under the impression that they will not see each other again.

"Outlander" season 3 premieres Sunday, Sept. 10, on Starz.