'Outlander' Season 3 Spoilers: Showrunner Talks How They Squeezed in the Biggest Book in Series in One Season

(Photo: Starz) A promotional still showing Tobias Menzies as Black Jack Randall and Sam Heughan as Jamie in "Outlander" season 3.

"Outlander" season 3 will be able to include all the good stuff in "Voyager," the longest book so far in Diana Gabaldon's bestselling series, within 10 episodes.

This is what showrunner Ronald D. Moore assured in an interview with Digital Spy, after recognizing that the book, which is around a thousand pages, prompted discussions about spanning two seasons.

Moore ultimately found it best to tackle all of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire's (Caitriona Balfe) biggest adventure yet in just one season even though "Voyager" initially gave the impression of going beyond "Outlander" season 3 to fully unfold due to its length.

Once we put the cards up on the board, we could see that there were five episodes just in the Jamie story and then the reunion of the two characters [Jamie and Claire]. Now you're almost halfway through the season and that felt like about the right pace. When you really boiled it down to what the story was, and the character relationships, we realised we could tell this in just one season. I don't think we were tempted to try to stretch it beyond that.

The "Outlander" showrunner added that part of what makes "Voyager" so bulky are the descriptions and "internal thoughts" of the characters, which need to translation to the small screen. He said that with all that already taken care of by the medium, "it's not as long as you thought."

That being said, fans of the books do not have to worry about "Outlander" season 3 falling short of translating "Voyager" as accurate as possible.

"Outlander" season 3 will see Jamie and Claire in different timelines, both under the impression that they will never see each other again.

It has been said time and again that they will find their way back to each other and that moment in "Voyager" is something that fans hope to be rendered on the show as amazing Gabaldon told it in the source material.

While it is one of the most anticipated moments in "Outlander" season 3 and it is no secret at this point, Heughan promptly deleted a spoilery photo he posted in social mediateasing this scene and apologized.

"Outlander" season 3 premieres Sept. 10 on Starz.