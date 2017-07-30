'Outlander' Season 3 Spoilers: Showrunner Teases How They Approached Reunion Scene

(Photo: Starz) The official banner for "Outlander" season 3.

"Outlander" showrunner Ronald D. Moore has detailed the reunion of star-crossed lovers Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in season 3.

While the show will begin with the two separated, they will find their way back into each other's arms, but not immediately as Moore teased at the Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour.

Spoiler Alert! The following contains details about the episode in "Outlander" season 3 in which Sam and Claire will reunite. Read at your own discretion.

Readers of the books by Diana Gabaldon on which the show is based already know that it is in the printshop that Jamie and Claire meet again after decades of living without each other.

In fact, fans of the source material are very particular about how "Outlander" season 3 will handle it so they would love to know what Moore's mindset is in translating that scene for television: "As always we take our cues from the book first."

The book laid out this episodic story of Jamie, it began with five chapters of his life from the Battle of Culloden to Lallybroch, to prison and Hellwater and ends up in the print shop. So as we approached this season structurally, we laid out the cards on the board and it was clear, that's five episodes right there.

Meanwhile, "Outlander" season 3 will begin with Jamie and Black Jack Randall's (Tobias Menzies) final showdown at the Battle of Culloden. Menzies had this to say about the final meeting:

There's something odder going on with them. It's part fight, part dance, part embrace and I feel like a fitting end to this quasi-love affair.

Balfe, on the other hand, teased that at the start of "Outlander" season 3, in which fans will see Claire in the 1940s, she will struggle with losing Jamie, but tries her best to continue to live and build a life after that.

Fans will see her in the 1950s and 1960s too. Within those decades, however, Balfe teased that "no one came into her life that in any way came close to Jamie."

"Outlander" season 3 premieres Sept. 10 on Starz.