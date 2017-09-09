'Outlander' Season 3 Spoilers: Stars Hints How Claire, Frank, and Jamie Will Deal With The Changes Next Season

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz Promo image for the third season of 'Outlander'

The long wait for the latest episode of "Outlander" will soon be over, but fans of the series are still getting more information about what is in store when the series returns for season 3.

In an interview with Variety, actors Caitriona Balfe and Tobias Menzies talked about how their characters Frank Randall and Claire Randall-Fraser will progress in the show's upcoming episodes.

At the end of season 2, Claire returned to 1948 from 1743 bearing her unborn child with Sam Heughan's character Jamie Fraser. This left her husband Frank with no other choice but to accept Claire and Jamie's child.

According to the actors, both Frank and Claire will deal with the latter's infidelity at the start of the season. But Balfe claimed that the couple's relationship was not actually doomed from the start.

The actress shared that if Claire did not have the opportunity to travel back in time to meet and fall in love with Jamie, she could have returned immediately to Frank and stay happily married.

"For Frank, having learned of the betrayal, it's hard to move past that. But at the same time, they're two people who have a lot of respect for each other, maybe not in the passionate sense but in the platonic sense, it's there," the actress stated.

The season will also showcase how the characters will mature in age in season 3. According to Menzies, fans of the supernatural period drama will see them settle in their old age emotionally in the new installment of the show.

Meanwhile, Heughan also revealed in a separate interview with AOL that the premiere episode of "Outlander" season 3 will bring a lot of tears because it will feature the end of some of the fan-favorite characters of the show.

"The first episode, you know, we say goodbye to a lot of our regular characters. It's a new beginning for the show," the actor said. "We obviously end up in 'Jamaica,' which we were shooting in South Africa. There's a lot of new faces and a new look to the show. But yeah, the first few episodes are very sad. It was hard to say goodbye to a lot of our favorite people."

Starz will air the premiere episode of "Outlander" season 3 on Sunday, Sept. 10.