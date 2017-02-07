'Outlander' Season 3 Spoilers: Two New Cast Members Join the Show; Production Goes to South Africa to Finish Filming

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Actors Gary Young and Charlie Hiett join the cast of "Outlander" season 3, while Sam Heughan, who plays main protagonist Jamie Fraser, confirmed that they are headed to South Africa for the remaining scenes of the third installment.

REUTERS/StarzClaire Randall/Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) rides a horse with Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) in a scene from 'Outlander.'

E! Online recently reported that Starz's historical time travel TV series "Outlander" has enlisted Young to take on the role of Mr. Willoughby while Hiett will play the young Captain Thomas Leonard.

Mr. Willoughby will be introduced as a Chinese man who has "deep knowledge" and understanding of Eastern medicine. He reportedly likes to pretend he does not know the English language but actually speaks it rather fluently. Young's character is a "poet in exile" who loves women and is expected to later on be a trusted confidante to Jamie. Mr. Willoughby will likely identify with Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) since they are both outsiders.

Captain Thomas Leonard will be known as an inexperienced personnel who luckily gets promoted following the deaths of his superiors in the service. Though Thomas is committed to doing his best in whatever job he is given, he will find that his relatively short period in the service will greatly affect his output.

On other news, Heughan recently confirmed with fans that they are set to leave for South Africa this week.

While the actor prepared to leave their filming set in Scotland, one of the fans who were waiting to meet him asked when he was going to leave for South Africa. Heughan gracefully answered that they'd be going in "two days."

Considering that the video of Heughan's short interaction with fans was posted last Feb. 4 through one of the "Outlander" fan pages on Twitter, it can be assumed that the crew is set to leave for the next phase of filming anytime this week, if they haven't already left yet.

"Outlander" season 3 is expected to premiere later this year.