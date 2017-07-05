'Outlander' Season 4 Loses One of Its Writers; How Will Anne Kenney's Departure Affect the Show?

"Outlander" season 4 is losing one of its pioneer writers. Anne Kenney, whose most lauded work in the series is "The Wedding" in season 1, announced she's leaving the show as season 3 wrapped up filming.

REUTERS/Starz Claire Randall, played by Caitriona Balfe, rides a horse with Jamie Fraser, played by Sam Heughan, in a scene from "Outlander."

Kenney posted her goodbyes on Twitter and said she will remain an "Outlander" fan forever. She also gave her thanks and assured fans of the series the show is still in good hands.

Kenney, however, did not say why she's leaving the series, where she's also the executive producer. Some of the best works from this writer include "The Wedding" in season 1 and "The Fox's Lair" in season 2.

Her contribution for season 3 will air when "Outlander" premieres on Starz in the fall season. She told her followers on social media that she will be discussing some bits about the upcoming episodes after its airing.

#voyager (season 3) will be my last. It was AMAZING experience but time to look 4 new challenges. Outlander fan 4evr, tho!! https://t.co/LfSzcOSu0P — Anne Kenney (@ankenneyy) July 3, 2017

Thank you and same back atcha! Great writers working away on Season 4 -- Jamie & Claire in good hands! https://t.co/yvzJVccHY7 — Anne Kenney (@ankenneyy) July 3, 2017

New writers are expected to join "Outlander" season 4 following Kenney's departure and work on the episodes should begin in the next few months in Scotland. The Scottish Sun reports that the production is looking to hire locals for training on the set for jobs under the Script Supervisor, Production Office, Camera/Video, Assistant Director, Props, Special Effects, Costume and Locations/Studio.

Meanwhile, "Outlander" will grace the Comic-Con event in San Diego on Saturday, July 22 at Ballroom 20. It's still unclear, however, who will attend the show's panel for the Q & A with the fans.

"Outlander" is based off the best-selling book series from author Diana Gabaldon, who also works on the TV show behind the scenes. The third season will follow stories from "Voyager," the third installment in eight of the books. Fans are still waiting for Starz to confirm season 3's premiere date.