'Outlander' Spoilers: Sophie Skelton Talks About Claire and Brianna's Bond

"Outlander" season 3 will delve into the family life of Claire. In an interview, Sophie Skelton, the actress who portrays Claire's daughter Brianna, hinted at a mother and daughter reunion.

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz "Outlander" season 3 premieres on Sept. 10.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Skelton shared that the next installment will be more about family rather than Claire's love life. Although she will be back in the arms of her true love, her reunion with her daughter will significantly be more important.

"It's been really lovely actually because last season, obviously, these two strong women kind of clashed heads a lot, which you still see some of in this season," Skelton told Entertainment Tonight. "But you do also see that element where it is that really strong mother daughter bond, which they kind of haven't had for the past 20 years, so it's nice to see them come together."

According to the actress, they will become friends as much as a mother and daughter. She also said that the characters will be making good memories in their Boston home.

In the third season of this time-traveling drama, there will be ample amount of flashbacks to explain Brianna's childhood wherein she was led to believe that Frank (Tobias Menzies) was her real father.

Brianna will also play a part in reuniting her mother and father back.

Based on the books penned by Diana Gabaldon, Brianna will enlist help from a Roger Wakefield (Richard Rankin). They will eventually grow fond of each other. Although their relationship is definitely something fans should look forward to, that journey is paved with many obstacles.

Skelton shared that both Roger and Brianna will have trouble conveying their feelings toward each other. She warned that it could be frustrating yet in a way it is beautiful.

"Outlander" season 3 returns to Starz on Sept. 10, Sunday, at 8 p.m. ET.