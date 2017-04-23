'Outlast 2' and 'Outlast Trinity' Release Date, News: Trailers Arrive Ahead of April 25 Release

Mere days before the release of "Outlast 2," the sequel to 2013's "Outlast," Red Barrels released the official trailer of the survival horror game. And needless to say, it boasts the same spine-chilling type of gore and creepiness that fans have come to love.

Facebook/RedBarrels'Outlast 2' and 'Outlast Trinity' will be released on April 25.

The trailer is nothing short of frightening, with the unsettling voice of a little girl singing a song of warning in the background. It features some familiar themes as well as several unnerving visuals. Based on the song and the appearance of a cross, it certainly seems like the topic of religion will be tackled.

Shadowy figures, cries of pain and helplessness, torture, a bloody shower, and a body hanging from high up make up the rest of the trailer. It also looks like "Outlast 2" will utilize the camcorder-style POV, much like the first game.

For those who are unaware, the sequel will follow all-new characters by the names of Blake and Lynn Langermann. Blake is a journalist and cameraman who travels to the Arizona desert with his wife in order to investigate the murder of a pregnant woman. However, things soon take a turn for the worse as they discover the evils that lurk deep within.

New players will not have to worry, though, because Red Barrels is also releasing a bundle called "Outlast Trinity." According to VG247, the bundle includes the original game, the upcoming sequel and the Whistleblower downloadable content. As part of its promotion, the studio also put out a trailer for "Outlast Trinity," which features almost two minutes of action and gameplay.

The sequel was initially scheduled to arrive in 2016, but the release was delayed in order to give more time for development. And based on the trailer, the longer wait may have been well worth it.

"Outlast 2" and "Outlast Trinity" will simultaneously hit the market on April 25.