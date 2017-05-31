'Outlast 2' DLC Rumor: Murkoff-Related Expansion in the Works?

Rumor has it that a downloadable content (DLC) is being worked on for the first-person survival horror video game "Outlast 2," which was just released back in April.

(Photo: Red Barrels)A promotional image for "Outlast 2."

Developer Red Barrels has recently shared a bunch of photos near the Temple Gate community, the location of the game's main setting.

Parts of the photos were encircled including a relay tower in image with a question mark written next to it and a fence in another, which was marked "ritual?"

Bloody Disgusting believes that Red Barrels could be hinting a DLC for "Outlast 2." However, the images were captioned "disposable," which suggested that they are not to be used.

Interestingly, the studio also included a link to a Tumblr account called The Murkoff Report. As fans know, Murkoff is a big part of the first "Outlast" game and the entire franchise itself.

Murkoff Corporation was a company that conducted experiments on the patients at the Mount Massive Asylum. It is also believed to be responsible for the Temple Gate experiments in Arizona.

The Tumblr account also features other pictures showing weird and eerie imagery. Bloody Disgusting believes that Red Barrels could be hinting a new DLC for "Outlast 2" that will unravel more to the story and the dealings of the Murkoff Corporation.

After all, the illegal experiments they did still impact "Outlast 2" and from what the images have been hinting, there are more mysteries to uncover.

Whether this will be done via DLC or not remains to be seen. At the moment, nothing has been confirmed yet although fans expect new content to come to the game.

From the looks of it, Red Barrels is giving more gamers some time to explore and complete "Outlast 2" before they reveal details of post-launch content.

That being said, fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled for what the studio has in store for them in "Outlast 2."