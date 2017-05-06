'Outlast 2' Release Date, News: Players Can Now Buy Game on Twitch

Fans of the horror games genre everywhere nervously rejoiced as "Outlast 2" was officially released on Monday, April 24 on the Steam, Xbox and PlayStation online stores. On Tuesday. May 2, Red Barrels have also given fans on Twitch the chance to support their favorite streamers by making the game available for purchase from the streaming platform.

Facebook/outlastiiA promotional image for "Outlast 2," which came out for the PC on Steam as well as Xbox One and the PlayStation 4, from their official Facebook page.

Red Barrels, the independent studio behind the hit "Outlast" horror series, announced the launch of their latest stealth horror game on social media last Monday, April 24. The company posted on Twitter that "Outlast 2" has been made officially available on the PC and Mac through the Steam online store, the Xbox One through the Xbox store, and the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro through the EU PlayStation store.

"We hope you enjoy your stay in Temple Gate," Red Barrels went on to say in their post, which was accompanied by disturbing scenes from the game.

Online streamers on the Twitch broadcast platform now have an incentive to play the game in front of their viewers, as Red Barrels has made "Outlast 2" available for purchase on the streaming platform. According to their Twitter post, this move was made not only to provide buyers with another option to buy the game, the sales could help support their favorite streamers as well.

The game has been well received by critics, earning a 77 on Metacritic for its PC version, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions got 69 and 79, respectively. These scores put the game comfortably in the "Generally favorable reviews" range, except for the PlayStation 4 version rating which is described as "Mixed or average reviews".

Watch the video below for the trailer of "Outlast 2," the latest stealth horror game from Red Barrels.