Overcoming Addictions: How You Can Be Successfully Freed From The Habits That Entangle You

Addictions and other bad habits might be difficult to overcome, but in Christ we can get rid of them. More than that, they can be replaced with not just good or healthier habits – they can be turned into stories of victory and be replaced with habits that please God and bless the person.

Pixabay

I know that sounds really good and encouraging – and it should. The power of the resurrection of Christ should give even the most crooked person real hope for a life worth living.

Living a Godly life

Friends, God has given us all that we need to live a Godly life, one that is marked by continuous victory over the sins, sinful thoughts, and wrong habits that entangle us:

"By His divine power, God has given us everything we need for living a godly life. We have received all of this by coming to know Him, the one who called us to Himself by means of His marvelous glory and excellence." (2 Peter 1:3 NLT)

The Bible says that God has given us "everything" we need for a Godly life. This means the power to break free from addictions and other ungodly habits and attitudes is also well within our reach – through our knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ.

What Christ has done

The truth about what Christ has done should liberate us and empower us to overcome all the sin that entangles us. Think about what John says in 1 John 3:8-9.

"Whoever practices sin is of the devil, for the devil has been sinning from the beginning. For this purpose the Son of God was revealed, that He might destroy the works of the devil. Whoever has been born of God does not practice sin, for His seed remains in him. And he cannot keep on sinning, because he has been born of God." (MEV)

Christ's coming to earth wasn't for show. He came here to destroy the works of the devil and free us from the grip of sin. He was not just a good man who fed the hungry, healed the sick, and gave sight to the blind. He is the Son of God who came to set the captives free.

Because of what Christ has done, we who believe have been set free. The chains of sin that bound us as captives were broken. The cords of addiction, lustful pleasures, and sinful habits have been cut; and we are now given the freedom to live for Him who loved us and died for us.

Live Free from Addictions

Friend, Christ has taken you out from the kingdom of darkness and transferred you into His kingdom (see Colossians 1:13). If you are in Him you are no longer obligated to fulfill the addictions and sinful pleasures that once enslaved you (see Romans 8:12).

You can now choose to do good things, the things that please God and glorify Him. You have been given a new purpose and direction in life (see Ephesians 2:4-10). Live for Him who loves you truly.