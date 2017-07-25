'Overcooked' News: Special Switch Edition to Be Released

Steam official website "Overcooked" to cost US19.99

What with its spectacular performance during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Nintendo seems to be riding the momentum and milking out what it can to make sure that last year's debacle and hardships will not happen again. Recent reports reveal that another popular title will be making a debut on Nintendo Switch, and fans could not be any more thrilled than they already are.

According to reports, the smash hit cooperative cooking game titled "Overcooked" will be coming to the tech giant's most popular console. Team17 and Ghost Town Games are set to release "Overcooked: Special Edition" on Nintendo Switch on July 27, lugging around a price tag of $19.99. The Switch version includes The Lost Morsel and Festive Seasoning downloadable content (DLC) and also includes HD Rumble support.

Further reports reveal that "Overcooked: Special Edition" will support both single-player campaigns and local multiplayer of up to four people. This includes 44 campaign levels and nine competitive multiplayer levels. Furthermore, there will be 22 different chefs to choose from, which include a lot of fun characters like a raccoon or a French bulldog. There will also be new recipes for gamers to try their hands on and master throughout their culinary career in "Overcooked: Special Edition."

"Overcooked" has been hailed as one of best video games of last year, and the Switch debut is nothing but highly anticipated. With the experience that only Nintendo's console can offer, many are looking forward to see "Overcooked: Special Edition" on Nintendo's eShop.

The game title has won awards for being the best family and social game as well as the BAFTA Games Award for British Game. Aside from the DLC included in the Switch version, "Overcooked" is available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 (PS4). There is a lot more to be expected from Nintendo and it just might be the gaming community's lucky year this year.