'Overcooked: Special Edition' Nintendo Switch Review: Best Game to Play With Friends?

"Overcooked: Special Edition," a co-op multiplayer cooking game, has made a name for itself among the indie titles currently available on the Nintendo Switch. Developed by Ghost Town Games and published by Team 17, the game puts players inside the high-pressure environment of a commercial kitchen.

Ghost Town Games A promotional picture for "Overcooked."

The game features 44 campaign levels accessible on both single-player and multiplayer modes. There are also nine versus levels which can be played in head-to-head multiplayer. Twenty-two different chefs are available to the player including the standard human characters, a racoon, French bulldog, robot, a reindeer and even a dinosaur.

The gameplay in "Overcooked: Special Edition" is pretty simple, making it very beginner-friendly although ample skill is required to truly master the game. Cooperation is the key in this game with multiple players cooking different dishes inside the same kitchen.

Each of the simple recipes is handled by pushing two buttons. However, players must take the ingredients to the appropriate cooking apparatus in order to make a dish.

The levels start off with simple coordination challenges for players to get the hang of it. However, the pace won't stay like this forever as more complications are to be expected from a commercial kitchen.

This includes handling multiple orders at once with ingredients situated across opposite ends of the kitchen. Dishes are also in limited supply and need washing in order to keep serving customers.

There will be times that it will be frustrating especially in multiplayer co-op where players will have to rely on others as well. Given the ever-changing layout of the kitchen, players must always be on the fly and able to adjust to each situation.

While most argue that having too many cooks in the kitchen will cause problems, "Overcooked: Special Edition" is the exception. Given the limited amount of actions each chef can do, several players can definitely accomplish more; all they need is coordination to become one well-oiled machine.