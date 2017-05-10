'OVERKILL's The Walking Dead' Release Date News: Devs Push Launch Back Another Year to Expand Game

The game "OVERKILL's The Walking Dead" will not be released for another year, according to the developer's recent announcement.

Facebook/OverkillsTWDPromotional image for OVERKILL's "The Walking Dead."

Overkill Software is a subsidiary company of the Sweden-based Starbreeze Studios. It is well-known for the "Payday" franchise, which had its sequel title launched in 2013. "OVERKILL's The Walking Dead" is their third first-person shooter game in development following "Payday 2."

In an announcement released earlier this week, Starbreeze Studios confirmed that the upcoming "OVERKILL's The Walking Dead" video game will not be released until the second half of 2018.

"Together with the development team of OVERKILL's The Walking Dead, we have decided to extend the production schedule so that the title reaches its full potential and drive our original vision a further step," Starbreeze CEO Bo Andersson Klint says in the English-translated announcement.

Klint has also reiterated in the same statement that their company and Skybound Entertainment remain "fully dedicated to releasing an unforgettable experience for fans throughout World and then continue to support it with high quality content in coming years."

Skybound Entertainment is the entertainment company behind the creation of "The Walking Dead" comic series and was co-founded by the zombie-themed franchise's creator, Robert Kirkman.

"OVERKILL's The Walking Dead" was supposed to be released sometime this year. The developers initially announced that the upcoming game will combine several first-person shooter game elements such as co-op mechanics, stealth, survival horror, action and role-playing.

The game will practically give gamers the experience of being one of the survivors in the world of "OVERKILL's The Walking Dead." And as many fans of the comics and TV series will know, to exist in a post-apocalyptic city overrun by "walkers," violence is key. Thus, developers have earlier hinted that the game's content would be for mature audiences only.

To make that experience more realistic, the developers have also announced they will make a virtual reality version of the game, but unfortunately, they have not yet revealed the consoles or platform where the VR gameplay will be available. However, the base game will be launched on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.