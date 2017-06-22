'Overlord' Release Date News: Film to Be Released in Fall 2018

Julius Avery's period war film "Overlord" has finally gotten a release date, which has been set in the fall of next year. The film will be a reboot of the 1975 war film of the same name directed by Stuart Cooper. It will be coming from Paramount in partnership with J.J. Abram's Bad Robot.

(Photo: Reuters/Gus Ruelas)Executive producer J.J. Abrams in Pasadena, California, Jan. 6, 2013.

The film is set on D-Day June 1944 where the Allied forces' plan to invade Germany-occupied Europe begins. During the operation, American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to cripple German efforts to repel the invasion.

But as the soldiers approach their target, they soon realize that there is more going on in the Nazi-controlled village. They soon face supernatural forces that are soon revealed to be part of a Nazi experiment.

The plot bears a striking similarity to those of the original "Hellboy" films as well as those from Marvel, particularly concerning Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America. It appears that the experiments done by the Nazi both in the name of science or their twisted ideology still continue to amaze moviegoers both in their visionary nature as well as their depravity.

This is light years apart from the original 1975 film, which was inspired by an embroidery tapestry about the D-Day landings. It focuses on one soldier's meditation about being part of the war machinery as well as premonitions of death.

"Overlord" stars "Fences" actor Jovan Adepo and "22 Jump Street's" Wyatt Russell. Other cast members include John Magaro, Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Rissmann, Jacob Anderson, Dominic Applewhite and Ian De Caestecker.

The film will be produced by Abrams and Lindsey Weber through Abrams' Bad Robot. Avery is set to direct, with Billy Ray and Mark L. Smith in charge of the script.

"Overlord" is set to be released prior to Halloween, on Oct. 26, 2018. The film is also the only major studio release for the month, which will certainly help its earnings given the lack of real competition.