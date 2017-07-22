'Overwatch' Adds Frontline Fighter Doomfist to Roster on July 27

Blizzard/Overwatch Doomfist, as a new addition to the "Overwatch" roster, is a highly-mobile, powerful frontline fighter.

Doomfist, the new "Overwatch" hero character that everyone's been waiting for since his reveal on July 6, finally has a release date. Akande Ogundimu, as he is known by his real name, is set to come to the game on Thursday, July 27.

"Overwatch" fans already have a preview of the new hero's capabilities during his stay on the game's Public Test Realm (PTR), a server dedicated to testing and balancing proposed changes to the popular team-based shooter.

Wielding a cybernetic glove, Doomfist is at home on the front lines as an Assault-class hero. While he has a somewhat limited range, he can launch bursts of fire from his gauntlet, making up for its shotgun-like inaccuracy with good damage.

He is also capable of dealing damage to clusters of foes with a powerful ground attack called Seismic Slam. Doomfist can also incapacitate enemies and set up combos by flinging heroes in the air with his Rising Uppercut move. He can also slam targets into walls with a charged up Rocket Punch.

For his ultimate ability, Doomfist takes to the air to crash down into his foes with his Meteor Strike attack. This move deals damage to a group of enemies while scattering them, perfect for gaining control of a point objective.

Doomfist also has a passive ability that gives him a personal shield whenever he uses his abilities, which could encourage players to play him as an aggressive frontline assault hero, chaining moves together to keep up his defense.

The new character is available on the PTR servers of "Overwatch" for PC players as of this time, according to The Verge. Meanwhile, PlayStation and Xbox players won't have to wait for long to see the new hero in action as he comes online to the main servers in less than a week.

The video below shows the new hero preview trailer for Doomfist, coming to "Overwatch" for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on July 27.