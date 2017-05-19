'Overwatch' Anniversary Event Confirmed! Here's What to Expect on May 23

After many weeks of rumors and speculations, Blizzard Entertainment has finally confirmed that they are going to have an anniversary event for their smash hit, "Overwatch." The game has been very successful and its fans are hotly anticipating the said occasion. What can players expect from this momentous event?

"Overwatch" is one of the most successful games in the past year and it continues to do well. With so many players around the world, the first-person shooter game has proven that it is one of the most exciting games in the market. To celebrate the first anniversary of this massive hit, Blizzard is having a special event for all of their players beginning May 23.

However, as exciting as it is, Blizzard has not actually revealed their plans for the "Overwatch" anniversary event. Many are now speculating that the event might be like their past game events.

To address all these anniversary questions, game director Jeff Kaplan revealed that the company is to release more details soon. In an "Overwatch" game event in New York, the director specified that anniversary details will be revealed next week.

Even though the company has not revealed anything yet, "Overwatch" will be having a free weekend from May 26 to 29. This means that the game can be downloaded for free by interested players.

In other news, Blizzard is going to rerelease "Overwatch." The rereleased version will be called "Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition," and it will come with digital goodies and the actual base game. Other exclusive content includes hero skins, 10 bonus loot boxes, Tracer, "World of Warcraft's" Baby Winston pet, "Diablo III's" Mercy's wings, "StarCraft II" portraits and a "Hearthstone" card back.

Blizzard has not yet announced their plans for their anniversary. Reports are speculating that the anniversary might be just like other game events which include giveaways like new character skins, emotes, victory poses and much more. The "Overwatch" anniversary event will run through June 12.

"Overwatch" is available worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the PC.