'Overwatch' Character D.Va Coming Over to 'Heroes of the Storm'

"Overwatch" character D.Va is coming over to "Heroes of the Storm" as the online game gets a major update. As part of a new content, the Nexus Challenge 2.0 will unlock content for players for both their "Overwatch" and "Heroes of the Storm" accounts, most notably, D.Va's new costume.

Blizzard has released the 2.0 update for "Heroes of the Storm," making sweeping changes to its popular hero brawler. Along with new content, one notable addition is "Overwatch" character D.Va joining the fray in her trademark pink mech, as reported by Digital Trends.

There is no specific date yet when D.Va will be available as a playable character, but the "Overwatch" hero has already been revealed in a "Heroes of the Storm 2.0" promo video called "Hanamura Showdown." The video showed Genji, another "Overwatch" character, facing off against Diablo from the "Diablo" series before the two are joined by D.Va flying in with her trademark Meka.

Blizzard is trying to win over players to the new and improved "Heroes of the Storm 2.0" with cross-game incentives, through a new Nexus Challenge 2.0 that will provide rewards not just for the hero brawler game but for "Overwatch" as well, according to GameSpot.

Passing the requirements of the challenge could get "Overwatch" players a new police-inspired skin for D.Va, called "Officer D.Va," as well as a new mount for use in "Heroes of the Storm."

The new mount is a police-inspired hovercycle called "Busan Police Hovercycle," complete with flashing lights and D.Va's signature bunny logo. "Overwatch" players also get the new costume that puts police flashers on her Meka, and a police uniform complete with tie, cap and whistle on D.Va herself.

Watch the video below for "Overwatch" character D.Va's first appearance on "Heroes of the Storm" in a teaser trailer called "Hanamura Showdown."