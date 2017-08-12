'Overwatch' Deathmatch Mode Revealed; Update to Arrive Following Summer Games 2017

Deathmatches will soon be available in "Overwatch" Arcade following the ongoing Summer Games. This is according to developer Blizzard Entertainment who released the new Public Test Region (PTR) patch last Thursday.

Deathmatch mode brings with it a new map and two new modes. The first mode is free-for-all, which pits the player against seven others in a race to get to 20 kills. The other mode is team deathmatch, which, like the name suggests, involves two teams of six players with the goal of being the first team to rack up 30 kills. Mercy players need to be cautious though, as every resurrection decreases their team's kill count.

Several "Overwatch" maps have been modified for the new Deathmatch mode. The maps received tweaks which limited play only to a certain area as well as the addition of a special respawn system. Another feature added just for the game mode is a new scoreboard to keep track of kills.

Meanwhile, the newly added map named Château Guillard specifically caters to both free-for-all and team deathmatch.

According to the official map description, "Chateau Guillard is located near Annecy in southeastern France. For hundreds of years, it was the estate of the influential Guillard family, until it gradually fell into disrepair after the family's power waned in the decades after the Revolution."

In addition to the Deathmatch mode, a few balance updates were implemented. Junkrat, Orisa, Roadhog and Widowmaker all received balance updates with Blizzard releasing comments from developers regarding the changes.

Deathmatch will likely take a while to test on the PTR and is expected to be released sometime after the conclusion of the Summer Games 2017. The event kicked off earlier this week and will run until Tuesday, Aug. 29. It features an improved version of Lúcioball and has an assortment of unlockables including a new set of skins.

"Overwatch" is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.