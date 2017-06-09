'Overwatch' Double XP Weekend Ends Anniversary Event With a Bang

Blizzard Entertainment is giving "Overwatch" players the chance to earn loot boxes twice as fast as the game's anniversary celebration comes to an end. Starting this weekend, players who log in will be granted double experience points (XP) for any matchup.

The game's anniversary event kicked off on May 23 to celebrate its first year since launch. Included in the event were 100 new skins and 11 legendary skins. However, players voiced their concerns regarding the difficulty of acquiring these skins. "Overwatch" game director Jeff Kaplan said they were listening to the players' concerns; hence Blizzard's decision to hold the double XP weekend.

The double XP will apply to every way experience can be earned in-game. The bonus also stacks with group and internet game room bonuses. The only exception is the First Win of the Day bonus, which will still grant the 1500 XP.

The boost will begin on Thursday, June 8 at 8 p.m. EDT and will conclude on Monday, June 12 at 2:59 a.m. EDT. For a complete list of times across regions, just refer to the official blog that made the announcement.

The event is definitely great news for players who have yet to earn exclusive anniversary loot boxes. There are also some who just want to get voice lines and skins for their favorite characters.

Of course, there will be players who can't take advantage of this event especially with the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) coming up. So, to get their desired skins, simply move to China where players can soon purchase them with in-game currencies that can be bought with real money.

But if that isn't an option, well, players better make time because when Monday arrives, things will be back to normal and players will have to grind for their skins. Sure, "Overwatch" is fun but everyone knows reputation is all about the bling.