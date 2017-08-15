'Overwatch' Gameplay Features: Deathmatch Modes, Another Map Coming

The hit first-person shooter game "Overwatch" is getting a couple of new modes that fans have always wanted but almost given up on seeing in the game due to Blizzard Entertainment's cast-iron stance against them.

(Photo: Blizzard Entertainment) A preview of the new Deathmatch map coming to "Overwatch."

Things have changed and the studio has finally decided to add Deathmatch in the game, a tweak made possible by the addition of Arcade last year and the possibilities it opened up to.

There will be two types of this new mode. First is the standard free-for-all Deathmatch mode, where eight "Overwatch" gamers aim to be the top player by accumulating as many skills as possible.

The player first to get 20 points wins the whole thing. Points are rewarded to players who deal the death blow while deductions are made when the kill is caused by self-inflicted damage or environmental factors.

In this free-for-all "Overwatch" Deathmatch mode, players who end up in the top four by the end of the match will be rewarded with credits toward Arcade loot boxes.

The second one is Team Deathmatch, which employs the same system but with 30 kills as the goal and pits a team of six players against another, which is the traditional setup in "Overwatch." Here, players who are killed but resurrected before they respawn will not count as a kill on the other team's scoreboard.

Blizzard has modified its map to make room for these Deathmatch modes, but they also added a brand-new one to accommodate the free-for-all version.

It is called Chateau Guillard, the family estate of the Amelie Lacroix or the Widowmaker, who was known as Amelie Guillard before she married Gerard Lacroix.

Game director Jeff Kaplan teased that the map, apart from being the venue to some Deathmatch action, will also provide "slight hints" of the character's background as well as what she is up to in the location.

The Deathmatch modes are currently available to play in the public test realm (PTR), which means they are only playable in the PC version of "Overwatch."

Blizzard will roll out the new modes and map in the next patch of "Overwatch" to be made available on all platforms.