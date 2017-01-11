'Overwatch' Gameplay, News: Voice Lines Hint at Budding Romance and Valentine's Day Event

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

New voice lines for "Overwatch" have recently surfaced online and players suggest they could mean a budding romance between two characters as well as a possible limited-time event for Valentine's Day.

Blizzard Entertainment"Overwatch" wallpaper featuring Genji

Data miners reportedly found new voice lines which they shared via Reddit. The three voice lines include the cyborg Genji Shimada and the conversations were practically about chocolate. In two of them, Genji can be heard having a sweet conversation with the healer and scientist named Mercy, who is also known as Dr. Angela Ziegler.

In one voice line, Angela offers Genji some high-end chocolates, saying: "I got you some chocolates, Genji. Swiss, they're the best." To which Genji answers: "Thank you, Angela! Perhaps you could share them with me?"

On another chocolate-related voice line, Genji returns the favor saying, "Angela, I have some chocolates for you... not Swiss." Angela then lets out a slightly frustrated sigh but accepts it anyway, saying: "I suppose it will have to do. Thank you, Genji."

The third chocolate-related voice line is between Genji and his brother, the skilled bowman and assassin Hanzo. Genji asks, "Any chocolates today, brother?" But Hanzo passively responds, "Those were your amusements not mine."

In the Reddit thread where the voice lines were shared, players argue that the voice lines could be meant for a Valentine's Day or a White Day event. In Japan, women traditionally give chocolates to men on Valentine's Day. The country also celebrates what they call White Day exactly a month after (March 14), where men are supposed to return the favor.

However, other reports recall that "Overwatch" director Jeff Kaplan had earlier announced that they are not planning on making a Valentines' Day or Easter Day event for the game.

In one of the Blizzard community forums, Kaplan addressed the issue himself and said: "We do have some VERY cool stuff planned for next year. To clarify without spoiling surprises: We are *NOT* planning a Valentines or Easter event. So yes, you can expect cool events. But just to manage expectations Valentines and Easter are not those events."