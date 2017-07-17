'Overwatch' Latest News: Update 2.15 Brings Hero, General Bug Fixes; Details of New Punishment System to Be Announced Soon

Blizzard recently rolled out "Overwatch" update 2.15 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The update, however, does not come with the new hero Doomfist as said character has been reserved for a much bigger patch in the future.

Facebook/OverwatchSEA Doomfist will soon be playable on "Overwatch."

The "Overwatch" 2.15 update includes both general bug fixes and hero bug fixes, VG247 reported. The general bug fixes include a fix for the game's audio system especially for some players who experienced loss of audio during matches as well for the vacuum-of-space sound effects at the Horizon Lunar Colony menu screen.

As for hero bug fixes, Pharah's "I am the rocket queen" voice line has been fixed. A bug also fixed a glitch where Orisa's ultimate would charge while her Supercharger was deployed.

So far, Blizzard hasn't been able to address the Earthshatter bug that makes players miss certain targets under specific circumstances while playing as Reinhardt. "Overwatch" game director Jeff Kaplan said a fix for this will be available in a future update.

Meanwhile, Blizzard is also working on an updated punishment system. Some of the gamers in "Overwatch's" multiplayer conquests have encountered teammates who are uncooperative or who are disrespectful when playing with other people. The punishment system, however, is not exclusive to "Overwatch," and it will be available in other Blizzard games as well.

The new punishment system was revealed when a user posted in the Blizzard forums about players getting silenced after being reported for intentionally losing matches or throwing.

"It doesn't anymore," Kaplan said, reacting to the post, as quoted by Comicbook.com. "It hasn't done this for some time. There is a post coming about updates to the punishment system coming soon," he added.

The current punishment system in play in "Overwatch" allows players to report other players for a variety of offenses such as being aggressive towards other players, intentionally losing games and other similar issues. The silence punishment is a feature where a user's chat is disabled after he has been reported several times.