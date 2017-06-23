'Overwatch' Legendary Loot Box Free for Amazon and Twitch Prime Members

"Overwatch" Legendary Loot Boxes are being offered for Prime members of Amazon and its subsidiary, Twitch. This comes as Blizzard and Twitch sign a deal where the online streaming platform will broadcast "select Blizzard esports content."

YouTube/PlayOverwatch"Overwatch"

The deal will entail a two-year worldwide collaboration between the two companies. Whether as a part of the deal or a sign of good will from Blizzard, special game content will be given away for Twitch Prime members, including the aforementioned Legendary Loot Box.

The deal will see Twitch broadcast a number of high-profile esports events of Blizzard games. These include "Heroes of the Storm" Global Championship (HGC), "StarCraft 2" World Championship Series (WCS Circuit), "Hearthstone" Championship Tour (HCT), "Hearthstone" Global Games (HGG), and "World of Warcraft" Arena Championship.

The "Overwatch" APEX League and Premier Series is also included in the deal, which is also expected to affect this year's Blizzcon, with more than 20 major events confirmed for the streaming platform.

The in-game content is available only for Twitch Prime members – a subscription that is included in Amazon's Prime Membership. This is open to everyone that has a Twitch Prime subscription in over 200 countries.

Starting on June 20 up until Aug. 10, players will receive a loot box guaranteed to contain a legendary item. But that's not the end of it. In the coming months, namely between August and October, Prime members will receive 10 additional Legendary Loot Boxes filled with items.

Blizzard is also doing the same giveaway for both "Hearthstone" and "Heroes of the Storm" players. However, these giveaways are currently in the works and will come later this year.

It has been confirmed that multiple Amazon Prime accounts will not yield additional boxes. Players can go to Twitch for more details regarding Blizzard's "Overwatch" Legendary Loot Box Givaway, including how to redeem codes.