'Overwatch' New Maps Ready to Roll this 2017

Three standard maps are set to be added to Blizzard Entertainment's highly popular team-based multiplayer first-person shooter video game, "Overwatch."

Recently, director Jeff Kaplan replied to the fans' comments in a blog regarding the lack of new maps to explore in "Overwatch." To many gamers' delight, he revealed that they have been working on the three standard maps for a while now and that they are "past the initial playtesting phase." From the sound of things, these maps will be made available no later than this year.

Kaplan also mentioned three "non-standard" that are under development, but he failed to say when they would be released. He also teased about other experiments that have been keeping them busy. According to the director, their team at Blizzard has been laboring so hard to deliver new content in the first-person shooter game that will satisfy all the players.

"We currently have 3 maps in development, all past the initial playtesting phase that are 'standard' maps (QP/Comp). While something could always change, all 3 of those are looking likely for a release this year. We also have 3 non-standard maps in development (these won't go in QP/Comp). We also have a few other experiments going on," Kaplan said.

GameSpot reports that since the game's debut almost a year ago, only two standard maps have been released and that they are used in Quick Play and Competitive Play modes. The non-standard ones mentioned by Kaplan is said to be intended for Arcade mode only, just like where Ecopoint Antarctica is meant for Arena mode alone.

As per IGN, new additions introduced by Blizzard for the past eleven months include the Oasis map, as well as Orisa, a Tank-class character. Currently, "Overwatch" is in the middle of the Uprising seasonal event. Fans are also looking forward to the game's first anniversary, set for next month.