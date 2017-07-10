'Overwatch' News and Updates: Why Doomfist May Be the Best Character Ever

Facebook/OverwatchSEA "Overwatch" is a team-based multiplayer online first-person shooter video game.

Developed by Blizzard Entertainment, "Overwatch" has been such a success that it has been awarded game of the year since it was first released in May last year. Gamers have met many characters from Blizzard's creation, but none quite like Doomfist, who was featured in an announcement trailer. There are several things about the villain that makes "Overwatch" more fun, and to entice new fans, here are a few things the community has to say about Doomfist.

For one thing, IGN reports that Doomfist is different from the other characters of "Overwatch" in the sense that he does not need anyone's sympathy. Unlike Sombra or Reaper, Doomfist is meant to be cathartic because the gaming communtiy is actually allowed to hate him and see him fail in his endeavors. Furthermore, they also claim that Doomfist is the first genuine villain in "Overwatch."

Meanwhile, other reviews on Doomfist in "Overwatch" reveal that a terrifying and possibly traumatizing experience has played a big part in magnifying his ideals. For him, those who survive have a right to be remembered, whereas those who fall, deserve to be forgotten.

Doomfist was revealed in a teaser trailer, and if it is anything to go by, the anticipation of the fans will soon be rewarded. Meanwhile, reports indicate that dataminers found 67 new cosmetic skins for "Overwatch," which are likely to be released at the same time as Doomfist. Furthermore, the anti-hero will be getting four cosmetic items in time for the Summer Games Event that Blizzard has in store for its fans.

The "Overwatch" Summer Games will most likely launch at the same time it did last year, which means it will be held sometime in August. By then, fans are hoping to have more information on Doomfist, the villain that no one knew they needed.