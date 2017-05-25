'Overwatch' news: Anniversary skins revealed; principal director discusses game's future

The first anniversary event for "Overwatch" is now live, bringing in three additional maps and fresh new items players can try out.

YouTube/PlayOverwatchBlizzard has just launched a brand-new "Overwatch" event, meant to celebrate the game's first anniversary.

From May 23 to June 12, "Overwatch" Anniversary loot boxes will be available for all players of the game. Over a hundred cosmetic items will be given away, and standout character skins will be part of the package. Some dance emotes and three new arena maps (Black Forest, Castillo and Necropolis) will also be up for grabs.

Aside from the anniversary event, Blizzard has also released "Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition" for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It features a collection of classic skins from the game's "Origins" version, 10 free loot boxes, and "Overwatch"-themed items in "Heroes of the Storm," "Diablo III," "Starcraft II" and "World of Warcraft."



After passing its one-year mark, "Overwatch" continues to grow massively popular among gaming fans. It boasts over 30 million registered players and a growing esports scene. To mark the mega-hit game's first anniversary, PC Gamer spoke with principal director Geoff Goodman about the future of "Overwatch."

Goodman said Blizzard still has a lot of plans in store for the 2016 first-person shooter.

"I have a giant list of cool ideas to try out, from full hero ideas to specific mechanics to experiment with," he revealed. "We've had a few experiments where we had abilities or guns that could pierce walls...what if a hero could just blast a hole through a wall? Or somehow create objects for players to run on or stand on? The possibilities are endless!"

Players on consoles and the PC will have the chance to try out "Overwatch" this weekend. The game will be free to download starting May 26 until May 29.

Developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment, "Overwatch" is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.