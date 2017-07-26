'Overwatch' News: Blizzard Tests Roadhog for Upgrades, More Penalties in Store for Verified Reports of Bad Behavior

Developer Blizzard Entertainment finally has a solution for Roadhog's low win rate in "Overwatch."

Reports noted that Roadhog is now considered roadkill given his unfavorable play rates and win rates since last month. Because of his low stats, the embattled tank is now one of the least popular characters in the game since its initial release. What makes it even worse is that his representation among Gold through Diamond ranks has been negatively affected.

Fortunately, the folks at Blizzard might have some solutions in the pipeline for Roadhog. It appears that limited damage reduction is the key because ult-charging depends on the damage done. This allows Roadhog to easily shrug off damage and survive in the game longer without offering the opposing team a huge advantage.

"We're actually testing this exact thing right now internally," Blizzard principal designer Geoff Goodman wrote on the game's forum. "We plan on throwing this up on the PTR asap (along with some other hero changes) so you guys can play with it as well. Its possible its actually too strong right now but we'll have time to iterate on it."

Meanwhile, the developer is also becoming stricter when it comes to verified reports of bad behavior in the game. Blizzard made it clear in a recent Battle.net post that there will be increased penalties for those who do not obey the rules.

"In Overwatch, that means anything from abusive chat, harassment, in-game spam, match inactivity (being intentionally AFK), and griefing," the post reads.

Players who take part in these activities will either be suspended or banned, effective right away. The development team also assured all players that more long-term changes are being planned to improve the overall gaming experience of the "Overwatch" community worldwide.

"Overwatch" is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.