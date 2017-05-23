'Overwatch' News: Blizzard to Release New Animated Shorts, Upcoming Maps Revealed

Whenever Blizzard Entertainment releases a new update or content for "Overwatch," fans are given a look-see via animated shorts that are set within the game's universe. Now, the studio is reportedly set to release another batch soon. This is indeed an interesting thing to look forward to, as it has been a long time since the company released such.

YouTube/PlayOverwatch Aside from releasing new animated shorts, the developers of "Overwatch" are also set to unleash brand-new maps.

According to Polygon, "Overwatch" game director Jeff Kaplan dropped the big reveal during a New York City press event last week. He iterated that fans should be expecting a couple of new shorts in the next few weeks or so. In fact, Kaplan already confirmed that the video game company has started working on them.

Kaplan explained that so far, animated shorts are the kind of stuff they have "the most fun making." He went on to say that they plan to tell more of these stories for the community to enjoy.

"We're hard at work on more of those," he said.

It holds true that during BlizzCon 2016, Blizzard unveiled an "Overwatch" short starring the cunning Sombra. Apparently, as claimed by Kaplan, the animated shorts for the game's first season ended with "The Last Bastion." The latter premiered at Gamescom in August 2016, and it explores the very origin of the amiable robot named Bastion.

In related "Overwatch" news, IGN reports that new maps are expected to arrive to the game via the game's anniversary event. These maps are set in brand-new areas of already existing locations such as Eichenwalde, Dorado and Temple of Anubis.

The interesting part here is the inclusion of the term "Arenas," which may refer to a totally different kind of maps. It might be designed exclusively for one-versus-one or three-versus-three game modes. It is worth noting that this sort of mode has already been introduced previously, only that it featured one map, Ecopoint: Antartica.