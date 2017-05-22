'Overwatch' News: Director Jeff Kaplan Comments on Future Events and DLC Plans

With "Overwatch" nearly a year old, many players are now starting to wonder about what the future has in store for this wildly popular game. And recently, director Jeff Kaplan gave fans some clues.

Playoverwatch.com, Overwatch's official websiteYear 2 of 'Overwatch' may feature some modified events

Speaking recently to some of the moderators of the r/Overwatch Subreddit as well as Dennis Duhamel of ForceGaming, Kaplan touched on a variety of topics including events and downloadable content.

Beginning with events, Kaplan talked about being wary of "event fatigue" and how that may factor into the playing experience.

Kaplan also indicated that for the second year of the game, the plan when it comes to events is to offer modified versions of the ones players got to try out before. The director also talked about introducing new content together with those modified events in order to give them a different feel.

Still, even if the focus of Year 2 when it comes to events is to improve upon the ones featured before, Kaplan mentioned, "I would never take adding a new event off the table."

Also during the interview, Kaplan was asked about his thoughts regarding DLC, expansions and sequels.

Kaplan said that "an expansion pack or a sequel could be cool." However, before fans get too excited, the director quickly clarifies that he and the other developers still have no clue regarding what those could be like.

"Overwatch" players may simply be glad that Kaplan has opened the door for an expansion or even a sequel, but it seems like this is not a priority for the developers at the moment.

Lastly, Kaplan talked about his dislike of "the concept of splitting up the playerbase" and how that may result in some maps and heroes not being made accessible to everyone. This is something that does not work with the game, according to the director.

More news about the future of "Overwatch" and what additions may be coming should be made available soon.