'Overwatch' News: Director Jeff Kaplan Talks About Upcoming Features, Including Sombra Emote and Exporting Highlights

Every now and then, "Overwatch" director Jeff Kaplan drops by the forums to comment on some topics being discussed by the fans of the game. He has done so again recently, and in the process, he has revealed more details about some of the features that may be coming soon.

First off, Kaplan provided an update with regards to when players may finally be able to see the sitting Sombra emote inside the game.

The good news for players waiting for this emote is that it is now expected to be added in the near future, with Kaplan revealing that it will be included in the next major content patch. A release date for that content patch was not provided, however, so fans will still have to wait for more details about that.

Next up, Kaplan also talked about the status of the feature that would enable players to export their saved highlights. This particular addition is also one that many players have been seeking for a while now, and according to Kaplan, the feature team is already focusing on this.

A release date for this highlight-related feature was not provided, though Kaplan did note that more details about it should emerge sometime during the early part of the summer.

Kaplan also commented on an idea put forth by "ViP3R," which would bring a new Gun-Game mode to "Overwatch." Kaplan indicated that he and the other developers are very fond of the Gun-Game mode. He added that the mode is something they would like to try out "at some point."

In related news, recent rumors swirling around the game are still hinting that something big could be announced later this month.

Developers have yet to announce if they have anything lined up for the first year anniversary of this game's release, but with that date (May 24) getting closer and closer, "Overwatch" players may want to keep an eye on things.