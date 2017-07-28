'Overwatch' News: Fans to Finally Receive Penalty and Reporting System Update

Facebook/OverwatchSEA "Overwatch" looks to bring more improvements to the game's penalty system.

Recent reports indicate that Doomfist will not be the only new thing to come to "Overwatch." Updates will be rolled out, seeking to improve the penalty and reporting system of "Overwatch."

Developed by Blizzard Entertainment, "Overwatch" has been garnering positive reviews from the gaming community. With the recent announcement of Doomfist as one of the playable characters in the popular team-based multiplayer online first-person shooter video game, the hype for "Overwatch" was revived to what it was when it was released last year. However, the new updates seek to keep the integrity of the game by setting stricter guidelines and punishments to throwers and leavers.

"We believe that our in-game reporting and player penalty system is one of our most important features, and it's something we want to invest in significantly over the next year. To this end, effective immediately, we will be issuing increased penalties to players in response to verified reports of bad behavior. In Overwatch, that means anything from abusive chat, harassment, in-game spam, match inactivity (being intentionally AFK), and griefing. If you see someone engaging in any of these types of behaviors, report them. Players in violation will be silenced, suspended, or even banned from the game as a result," said Blizzard Entertainment in a statement.

According to reports, the penalty and reporting system have been two of the most requested features for "Overwatch." Considering the online and multiplayer feature of Blizzard Entertainment's flagship game title, fans made requests for it in order to give and experience the optimal gameplay of "Overwatch."

The penalty and reporting system update for "Overwatch" has yet to receive an official release date, but considering Blizzard Entertainment has already given a statement, fans can expect the new and highly anticipated features before the year ends.

"Overwatch" is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.