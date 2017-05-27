'Overwatch' News: Game Has Huge Fanbase on Tumblr

If there is one game that has acquired a huge following in just a short period of time, it is none other than Blizzard Entertainment's "Overwatch." Its player pool even continues to grow in number as each day passes. Interestingly though, the game is also conquering Tumblr thanks to its fandom.

YouTube/PlayOverwatch "Overwatch" has taken the world by storm.

According to a Tumblr's Fandometrics, the "Overwatch" community on the microblogging site is growing exponentially. Amanda Brennan, the mind behind the blog, iterated that in the last 358 days, the hashtag #overwatch has acquired nearly 150 million engagements, making it the second most used tag on the aforesaid platform.

If compared to other TV series, movies and celebrities, "Overwatch" on Tumblr is just way too big and popular. The hashtag alone is far more popular than the likes of #gif or #art. This goes to show just how influential the game has grown throughout its existence.

The Verge noted that the numbers pertaining to all game-related content on Tumblr speak to the incredible franchise Blizzard has developed. To think, this game does not even have a story mode that features the background stories of each character. So, in a sense, this is due to all the supplemental materials the studio has released. This includes animated shorts, teasers and comics, to name a few.

As mentioned over and over again in various articles, an interesting roster of characters has helped "Overwatch" become a formidable force within the industry. Add to this the strategy the video game company used by way of not telling a hero's full background. That way, they had a window to materialize it through other means.

Given the success "Overwatch" is acquiring nowadays, there is no doubt that it will continue to grow stronger in the coming years. It goes without saying that the game is just turning a year old and yet, its popularity can already be compared to a title that is more than five years old.