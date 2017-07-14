'Overwatch' News: Latest PTR Patch Tweaks the Abilities of Different Heroes

Playoverwatch.com Changes to some of Doomfist's abilities are included in 'Overwatch's' latest PTR patch

"Overwatch's" developers are testing out some new things for the game's heroes, and the changes can currently be observed by PTR participants.

Principal designer Geoff Goodman detailed the different hero adjustments in a recent post on the Battle Net forums.

Unsurprisingly, one of the characters on the receiving end of the changes is the recently introduced Doomfist.

Doomfist's Rocket Punch will no longer travel as far now, and this may have been something players have noticed for a while already. The Seismic Slam has been adjusted for clarity as well. When using the Seismic Slam, players will now see a new UI indicator pop up onscreen which indicates how much damage this move will deal and how much it actually inflicts.

Two of Reinhardt's abilities have also been adjusted by the developers using the latest PTR patch.

Reinhardt fans will likely be glad to know that he can swing his Hammer around faster now – about 10 percent quicker, to be exact – and that other changes have been applied to make it more responsive. When using Charge against another rampaging hero, damage will no longer be assigned to either character, but knockdowns will still take effect.

There are three more "Overwatch" characters affected by this latest PTR patch.

Successfully using McCree's Flashbang will now lead to stunned opponents also being slowed down, which could make them very vulnerable to attacks.

Zarya's Graviton Surge has also been changed, and it now disables the movement abilities of the targets affected by it.

Lastly, Reaper's Shadow Step has been tweaked too, though compared to the other changes applied, the alterations for this ability are relatively minor with the VO and SFX getting reduced.

Players can now check out these changes for themselves by going to the PTR, and more news about any additions coming to "Overwatch" should be made available in the near future.