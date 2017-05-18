'Overwatch' News: Lead Writer Gives Out Details About Jetpack Cat, Talon

"Overwatch" is not only one of the most popular titles of today, it is also one of the games that continue to offer interesting updates. Interestingly, the game's lead writer has shared a couple of insights to the things that Blizzard Entertainment is working on. As expected, they are all worth looking forward to.

YouTube/Overwatch "Overwatch" lead writer Michael Chu is interested in building a story arc that features Talon and the Jetpack Cat.

On Reddit, the studio's very own Michael Chu discussed all the stuff that he and his team are working on for "Overwatch." He went on to point out his interest towards Jetpack Cat, a supposed hero that is much-talked-about within the community. Chu admitted that ever since Jeff Kaplan, the game's director, mentioned it, his interest has soared high.

"I wasn't on the team when the original concept happened," he explained. But since hearing about it, he has been thinking about Torbjorn possibly having a very interesting cat. While this does not necessarily confirm the arrival of the feline creature to the game, it is safe to say that, in one way or another, Blizzard has been contemplating it.

Chu also went to discuss their thought process towards Talon, the main villain in the overall "Overwatch" lore. This group is quite notable for members having the guts to wear black leather and stuff. The studio's lead writer said that he has always thought about bringing a story that features the very reason why the organization was shut down. He wanted to show to the community the structure the team had before all the mess happened.

Aside from putting the Talon organization in the spotlight, Chu iterated that he plans to build a story arc that highlights heroes who have not gotten most of the attention from the fandom. He did not give out further details as to who and what these will be. Nonetheless, it only proves all the speculations that Blizzard is really up to something different this time.

"Overwatch" is currently playable on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It continues to acquire millions and millions of players, making it one of the most successful titles of recent memory.